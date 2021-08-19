Saudi Arabia Challenges EU Duties In Its 1st-Ever WTO Case

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 10:08 AM EDT) -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has brought its first-ever complaint at the World Trade Organization, crying foul over the European Union's levies on a chemical compound used to make antifreeze and plastics, according to documents published Thursday. Saudi Arabia has enjoyed WTO membership since December 2005, but has mostly stayed out of the legal fray in Geneva and had never initiated a case of its own. The government broke the seal with a challenge of Brussels' 11.1% anti-dumping duty on Saudi mono-ethylene glycol that was installed in June. In its first missive, Saudi Arabia accused the EU of violating numerous provisions...

