3 Firms Rep €1.7B Goldman Sachs Deal For Asset Manager

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Goldman Sachs said Thursday it's buying Dutch asset manager NN Investment Partners from NN Group NV in a deal valued at about €1.7 billion (about $2 billion) that was shaped by Sullivan & Cromwell, Freshfields and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the deal for NN IP, which has $355 billion in assets under supervision and $70 billion in assets under advice, will strengthen its European presence and help it continue offering products such as green bonds, investment grade credit, and sustainable and impact equity. "NN Investment Partners offers a leading European client franchise and an extension of our...

