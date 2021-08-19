Mobility-Focused VC Firm Grabs $104M For 3rd Fund

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Fontinalis Partners LLC, advised by Latham & Watkins, said Thursday it had clinched its third fund at $104 million as it looks to back more startups developing technology that affects the way people and goods move. The fund, Fontinalis III, drew support from over 30 investors, including institutional investors, individuals, family offices and corporate investors, according to a statement. The latest fund brings the firm's total committed capital to $270 million. With the fund, the firm will continue supporting early-stage companies, from seed to Series B rounds, that promise breakthroughs under an umbrella theme of mobility, Fontinalis said...

