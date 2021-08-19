Pot Co. Neptune Adds Sports Promotion Co. GC As Top Atty

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. announced Thursday that it has hired as its general counsel the former president and GC of a boxing promotions company, who joins a former U.S. Securities Exchange Commission attorney hired for a compliance post earlier this month. New general counsel John Wirt joins the food, beverage and cannabis company from Epic Sports & Entertainment, prior to which he was CEO and general counsel for sports promotion company Square Ring Inc. According to his LinkedIn profile, Wirt began his career with associate positions at Jenner & Block LLP and Sidley Austin LLP. Neptune President and CEO Michael Cammarata...

