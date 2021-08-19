Juniper Gets PTAB To Review Patent At Issue In WDTX Suit

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Juniper Networks has persuaded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board to review a patent it's been accused of infringing in the Western District of Texas by WSOU Investments LLC, with the board rejecting the latter's bid for denial in light of a July 2022 trial date in the parallel case. In a decision issued Wednesday, the PTAB said a holistic view of the six factors laid out in its precedential Fintiv decision for determining when to deny patent reviews when parallel litigation would resolve validity issues first does not favor denial in this case. WSOU had argued that the Texas case involving...

