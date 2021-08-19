SoFi Wealth Pays $300K To Settle SEC's Conflict Claims

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 4:34 PM EDT) -- SoFi's robo-adviser arm has agreed to pay $300,000 to settle allegations that it failed to disclose conflicts of interest when investing clients' money in SoFi's proprietary exchange-traded funds, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday. SoFi Wealth LLC, an affiliate of mobile-friendly financial platform Social Finance Inc., allegedly transferred assets in 2019 from roughly 20,000 automated portfolio accounts into exchange-traded funds sponsored by its parent. The SEC claims clients weren't adequately informed about conflicts of interest and that SoFi Wealth failed to take tax considerations into account when making the move. SoFi Wealth did not admit or deny the findings...

