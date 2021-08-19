Siemens Wind Tower Co. Looks To Unwind US Duties

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A Spanish subsidiary of Siemens Energy AG has sued to undo a 73% levy on its wind towers, telling the U.S. Court of International Trade that it was unfairly locked out of the government's anti-dumping duty investigation. In its complaint filed Wednesday, wind tower exporter Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy says the U.S. Department of Commerce should have chosen the company as the primary respondent in its duty investigation when the initial mandatory respondent, Vestas Eolica S.A.U., bowed out of the case. Commerce declined to do so, instead handing down a 73% duty based on adverse facts available, citing Vestas's refusal to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS