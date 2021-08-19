AbbVie, Janssen Win IP Fight Over Cancer Drug Imbruvica

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Thursday ruled in favor of AbbVie and Janssen Biotech Inc. in their 2019 suit against Alvogen over its planned generic version of the blockbuster cancer drug Imbruvica, holding that all four patents in the case were not shown to be invalid. U.S. Chief District Judge Colm F. Connolly handed down the opinion after a seven-day bench trial in October focused on validity, in which Alvogen Pine Brook LLC USA advanced a slew of invalidity arguments. The decision closes out the primary issues in the suit, which was brought by Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen and the...

