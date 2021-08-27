Axed NCAA Coach Gets Fine, Probation For Blackmail Threat

Law360 (August 27, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The former University of Louisville basketball coach who admitted to trying to extort $425,000 from the school by threatening to blow the whistle on purported NCAA rule violations must now pay a $10,000 fine and serve a year of probation, a Kentucky federal judge ruled Friday. In handing down the sentence, U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton approved the terms ex-UofL assistant coach Dino Gaudio hashed out with prosecutors when he waived indictment in June and pled guilty to one count of Interstate Communication with Intent to Extort. "We're very pleased the judge accepted the agreement," Gaudio's attorney Brian Butler told Law360...

