Insurer Accused Of Using Takeover To Steal Business

Law360, London (August 23, 2021, 5:39 PM BST) -- A vehicle warranties provider accuses an insurer of unjustly benefiting from confidential information provided ahead of an ill-fated takeover to steal business in a suit in the High Court. The Motoring Organisation Ltd. says in its Aug. 9 claim that Spectrum Insurance Services Ltd. profited at its expense. The insurer misused confidential information about TMO's customers and a lucrative business opportunity that was provided on the premise that the two companies would merge, the suit alleges. The action is seeking an injunction that would hand back to TMO a contract to provide extended warranties for South Korean-made SsangYong automobiles sold in...

