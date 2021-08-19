Campbell Gets Partial Fed. Circ. Win On Soup Display Patents

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Campbell Soup Co. scored a partial victory in its patent fight over soup can dispensers on Thursday when the Federal Circuit backed the food giant's patent challenges for two of rival Gamon Plus Inc.'s patents, but ruled against it on a third. In the first precedential opinion, a three-judge panel reversed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's ruling that Campbell failed to show that claims in two Gamon design patents for its iQ Maximizer gravity feed dispenser, used in grocery store displays, were invalid for being obvious. Though the PTAB correctly determined that the prior art "creates the same overall visual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS