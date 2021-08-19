Ask.com Scores Alice Win At Fed. Circ. After Remand

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Thursday that a California judge correctly invalidated two computer toolbar patents for claiming only abstract ideas, in a win for search engine Ask.com two years after the court vacated a similar ruling because the judge hadn't completed claim construction. Because Judge Lucy Koh of the Northern District of California has now interpreted the claims of the patents MyMail Ltd. accused Ask.com of infringing, the appeals court affirmed her finding that they cover patent-ineligible subject matter under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling. The patents describe a method for simplifying access to a network using a computer toolbar....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS