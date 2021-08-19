NY Tax Considerations For Fund Managers Handling Crypto

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 2:49 PM EDT) -- It is stating the obvious to note that virtual currency or cryptocurrency has become more mainstream in 2021. As major financial institutions have begun working with cryptocurrency, it has become a more accessible asset class, and New York state and New York City tax questions have begun to arise for traders and fund managers in New York. This article addresses potential New York City unincorporated business tax and New York state personal income tax considerations, namely, whether transactions in cryptocurrency should be considered eligible for the taxes' respective self-trading exemptions. It also addresses whether cryptocurrency should be subject to sales and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS