Gunster Expands With 5 New Associates

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 1:34 PM EDT) -- Florida law firm Gunster announced Thursday the addition of five new associates across three of its offices in the state, with additions in practice groups such as business litigation, tax services and labor. Angela J. Misch and Mary Kathryn King join the firm in West Palm Beach, R. Ryan Morris and Derek K. Mountford join in Jacksonville, and Australia Alba joins in Fort Lauderdale. Angela J. Misch moves over from her associate position at Lazier Aptheker Rosella & Redid PC, where she served both Florida and New York clients. Joining Gunster's business litigation practice, she will assist clients through breach of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS