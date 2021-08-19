FinTech VC Firm Raises $250M For 2 Funds

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- FinTech Collective, a venture capital firm targeting traditional financial technology and the rising digital asset industries, said Thursday it secured a combined $250 million for two funds, with $50 million tagged specifically for decentralized finance, or DeFi, projects. The New York-based firm said it aims to support entrepreneurs who try to reshape how money moves through the world, and will employ the larger, $200 million fund for early-stage companies that follow its existing strategy. The $50 million earmarked for DeFi projects will funnel into investments across the decentralized finance space, including equity and liquid tokens and other blockchain-based financial applications, according...

