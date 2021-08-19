Michael Moore Accused Of Stealing Video For 'Fahrenheit 11/9'

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Michael Moore ripped off a YouTube video depicting Barack Obama's trip to Flint, Michigan, for his documentary "Fahrenheit 11/9," according to a copyright lawsuit filed Thursday by a man who claims to have shot the footage on his cell phone. Darick Clemons told a Michigan federal court that Moore and his companies, like Dog Eat Dog Films Inc., have raked in at least $6.7 million off the 2018 film, which is about the election and presidency of Donald Trump, but haven't credited him or shared a dime. Clemons, who is Black, says that his voice can be heard in the clip...

