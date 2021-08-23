Employers Still Hesitant To Mandate Vaccines As Virus Surges

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 8:02 AM EDT) -- Companies across an array of industries are still planning on encouraging rather than mandating their employees to get inoculated despite delays in plans to return to the office and a rising wave of coronavirus infections throughout the U.S., according to the results of a survey released Monday by Littler Mendelson PC. Littler's latest survey regarding U.S. employers' attitudes toward vaccination mandates found that 63% of respondents said they would not require their workers to become vaccinated, but nearly half said they are more strongly considering a mandate amid the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases. Eight percent of respondents said they are...

