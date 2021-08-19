Kinder Gets 2nd Chance To Fight Mineral Tax Appraisal

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Kinder Morgan's bid to dismiss a tax dispute over the value of its mineral interests in a West Texas county was prematurely thrown out, a Texas appeals court said Thursday. The three-justice panel of the Eleventh Court of Appeals in Eastland, Texas, agreed with Kinder Morgan Sacroc LP that a Scurry County district court wrongly struck the energy company's motion to dismiss allegations Kinder Morgan fraudulently underreported its mineral assets. The court said Kinder Morgan should be able to pursue its motion to dismiss the case under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, based on the company's argument that the tax claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS