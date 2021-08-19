Liberty Mutual Says Poppy Seed Stroke Claims Not Covered

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit on Thursday called on a New Jersey federal court to declare that it does not have to cover claims that a nut company's unwashed poppy seeds caused a woman to suffer strokes, saying insurance policies didn't cover the business when the alleged injuries occurred. Ohio Security Insurance Co. launched a declaratory judgment action seeking to avoid coverage of claims brought against Nut Cravings Inc. in a New Jersey state lawsuit from Rebecca Lancia and her husband with respect to the unwashed poppy seeds she bought on Amazon, which allegedly contained harmful levels of opiate alkaloids. Ohio Security...

