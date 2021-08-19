Atty Renews Anti-Bias Rule Suit After Pa. High Court Edits

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A Philadelphia lawyer who convinced a federal judge last year to strike down a new anti-bias rule for attorneys renewed his First Amendment challenge on Thursday after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court approved an amended version of the provision aimed at surviving legal scrutiny. Zachary Greenberg, a lawyer with the nonprofit Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, said that the rule, despite the high court's recently adopted changes, continued to threaten his free speech rights as an advocate for controversial positions, including the constitutionality of hate speech and the rights of individuals accused of sexual assault. "Greenberg reasonably fears that activists will...

