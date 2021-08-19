Twitter Must Face Claim It Benefited From Sex Trafficking

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 11:27 PM EDT) -- Twitter can't dismiss a claim that it benefited from sex trafficking when it allegedly failed to remove pornographic videos of two trafficked 13-year-old boys, a California magistrate judge ruled Thursday, nixing the boys' 12 other claims largely based on immunity under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. But the social media giant cannot assert Section 230 immunity to dismiss the John Does' claim of beneficiary liability under the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph C. Spero ruled. On that one claim, he found, the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS