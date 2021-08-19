NY Decries 'Brazen Gaslighting' By Endo's Opioid Attys

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 11:05 PM EDT) -- The New York Attorney General's Office on Thursday declared that belated and begrudging disclosures by Endo Pharmaceuticals in a tumultuous opioid trial contain "case-changing" revelations and fresh evidence of misconduct by the drugmaker's lawyers. In a 30-page filing, the office announced that it has found a dozen "directly relevant, highly inculpatory" sets of records since Aug. 1, when it first accused Endo of egregious discovery misconduct necessitating a default liability judgment in the ongoing trial. Those records — some of which were described during recent oral arguments on the default judgment bid and other trial proceedings — allegedly include an email...

