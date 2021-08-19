Split 10th Circ. Blocks Kansas From Enforcing 'Ag Gag' Law

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A split Tenth Circuit panel on Thursday agreed with a Kansas federal court's ruling partially blocking a state law aimed at punishing undercover animal cruelty investigations at factory farms, holding that the statute's provisions banning recording and entering the facilities without the owners' consent are unconstitutional. The three-judge panel upheld a permanent injunction barring enforcement of three subsections of the Kansas Farm Animal and Field Crop and Research Facilities Protection Act. Those provisions forbid recording without the facility's consent and trespassing on or acquiring control of a facility without effective consent of the owner and with the intent to damage the...

