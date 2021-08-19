NJ Pot Regulator Adopts First Rules For Adult-Use Market

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- New Jersey cannabis regulators on Thursday adopted the first batch of rules to govern the state's new adult-use regime, placing an emphasis on prioritizing social equity applicants and ensuring continued access to product for the Garden State's medical marijuana patients. The six-member Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved the initial rules two days ahead of the statutory deadline outlined by the marijuana legalization bill signed into law earlier this year, saying it had incorporated lessons learned from other states' efforts in regulating cannabis. "We were ambitious with our timeline to make personal-use cannabis available, and I am pleased the Commission was able to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS