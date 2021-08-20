How A New Law Changes Commercial Receiverships In Conn.

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The use of rent receiverships as a means of protecting a mortgagee's collateral pending a foreclosure has become fairly commonplace in Connecticut. Yet, there are few rules governing the structure and scope of the receivership, or its use beyond the context of foreclosure. As a result, mortgagees seeking receivers often submit fairly detailed proposed receivership orders governing the nature, scope, duties and rights of the receiver in an attempt to address every eventuality. Ultimately, courts have been left to their equitable powers in fashioning the rules of the road for receivers. This has resulted in inconsistent and varying rules across the...

