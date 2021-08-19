Minn. Tells 8th Circ. Climate Fraud Suit Belongs In State Court

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Minnesota told the Eighth Circuit on Thursday that the state's lawsuit accusing ExxonMobil Corp., Koch Industries Inc. and a petroleum trade group of deceiving consumers about climate change-related risks belongs in state court. The defendant companies and the American Petroleum Institute are attempting to persuade the Eighth Circuit to move the lawsuit, which was filed in state court, to federal court. A federal district judge agreed with Minnesota that the case belongs in state court, and the state told the appeals court that the judge got it right. "The state has asserted only state-law causes of action concerning defendants' campaign of deception...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS