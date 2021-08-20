USDA's Animal Protection Failures Show Change Is Needed

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- As the Animal Welfare Act, or AWA, approaches its 55th anniversary, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Office of Inspector General has quietly published an audit report assessing whether the agency's Animal Plant and Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, is fulfilling the mandates of our nation's key animal protection statute. The OIG's conclusion? "APHIS is not able to ensure the overall health and humane treatment of animals."[1] Originally enacted on Aug. 24, 1966, as the Laboratory Animal Welfare Act, the AWA has been expanded over the years to cover not just animals used for experimentation, but also those used in the pet...

