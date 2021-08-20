CAI Investor Asks Court To Halt $1.1B Mitsubishi Merger

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A CAI International Inc. investor has filed suit in Pennsylvania federal court seeking to block the company's $1.1 billion acquisition by car financing giant Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. over what he said was misleading or otherwise omitted financial information in a proxy statement outlining the deal. Alex Ciccotelli said in a complaint on Thursday that the missing information would prevent him, as well as other CAI investors, from making an informed decision about whether to vote in favor of the acquisition when it is ultimately presented to shareholders. "The omissions and false and misleading statements in the proxy are material in...

