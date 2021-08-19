W.Va. Sues Over 'Remain In Mexico' Rollback, Citing Fentanyl

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- West Virginia on Thursday became the latest state to sue over the Biden administration's decision to roll back the controversial "Remain in Mexico" policy, claiming that the move allows for the "ongoing devastating deadly flood of fentanyl across the Southwest border into this country." In the suit, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey accused the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of doing away with the Migrant Protection Protocols, informally known as the "Remain in Mexico" program, without considering the implications on efforts to stop the smuggling of illegal drugs, like fentanyl. "Ending the Remain in Mexico policy will undoubtedly lead to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS