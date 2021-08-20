Lender Says Restructuring Co. Still Owes Info On €573M Loan

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 6:43 PM BST) -- An Irish lender that provided €573 million ($670 million) to Cassini SAS urged a judge Friday to declare that French insolvency proceedings the trade show giant entered into don't cancel the borrower's obligation to disclose information on its financial health. Closing a four-day High Court trial, a lawyer for Emerald Pasture told the judge that Cassini SAS is withholding the information from his client in order to give preference to its shareholders. Why would a company suffering financial distress fight "this litigation tooth and nail to avoid providing financial information to its majority lenders to whom it owes hundreds of millions...

