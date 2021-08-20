EU Targets Illumina's Completion Of Grail Deal Amid Probe

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- European enforcers have launched an investigation into DNA sequencing company Illumina's decision to complete its $8 billion reacquisition of cancer-testing outfit Grail despite an ongoing merger review by the bloc's competition watchdog. The European Commission said in a statement Friday that it has opened an investigation to determine if Illumina breached its standstill obligations by completing the deal earlier in the week while the agency continues an in-depth probe of the merger's competitive impact. The commission is concerned the move could hinder the development of important cancer detection technologies. Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, head of competition policy for the commission, said...

