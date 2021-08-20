Dentons Can Arbitrate Fight Over Ex-Partner's Firing

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Dentons has earned a victory in an ugly public dispute with a former partner who says he was wrongly fired because of a falling out over a $34 million contingency fee, as a New York state judge ruled Friday that the case belongs in arbitration. Supreme Court Justice Barry R. Ostrager concluded at the end of Friday's hearing that former equity partner Jinshu "John" Zhang could not escape the arbitration clause in his partnership agreement, which calls for disputes to be adjudicated through confidential arbitration before the International Institute for Conflict Prevention & Resolution. Zhang consented to the jurisdiction in New...

