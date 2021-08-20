Charles Stanley Wins OK For Shareholder Takeover Meeting

Law360, London (August 20, 2021, 4:51 PM BST) -- A London judge gave wealth manager Charles Stanley the green light Friday to hold a meeting of shareholders to vote on a £278.9 million ($380 million) acquisition by U.S. financial group Raymond James. High Court Judge Michael Briggs approved a scheme of arrangement and gave the order convening a meeting of shareholders during a remote hearing Friday. For companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, takeover rules require a proposal to be circulated within 28 days of an offer being made. This period expires for Charles Stanley on Aug. 26. However, Judge Briggs dismissed an application seeking a suspended cancellation order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS