Texas Gov. Loses More Court Battles Over Mask Mandate Ban

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Gov. Greg Abbott's attempt to enforce his statewide ban on mask mandates suffered fresh blows as the Texas Supreme Court denied his bid to stop school districts from instituting mask policies and a district court allowed a suburban Houston county to require masks on government property. Abbott's ban, announced July 29, has spawned at least seven state court lawsuits over the past few weeks as students return to in-person classes and COVID-19 cases surge. As the governor battles challenges to his authority, a number of state courts have sided with local authorities who argue they should be able to make face...

