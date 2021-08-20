PTAB Axes 2 Computer Cooling Patents, Upholds Part Of 3rd

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated all challenged claims in two Asetek Danmark A/S patents on a system for cooling electronics in inter partes review brought by CoolIT Systems Inc., but upheld part of a third Asetek patent. In a trio of decisions handed down Thursday, the PTAB said CoolIT had shown that eight claims in U.S. Patent No. 10,078,355 were invalid as anticipated and obvious and that six claims in U.S. Patent No.10,078,354 were invalid as obvious. There were only two claims at issue in U.S. Patent No. 9,733,681 and the board said CoolIT was unable to show...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS