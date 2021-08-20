GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 2:51 PM EDT) -- A Texas nonprofit said a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule that aims to encourage board diversity among Nasdaq-listed firms is unconstitutional, and U.K. lawyers are prepping for more inquiries about special purpose acquisitions after Britain's adoption of friendlier rules governing these alternative vehicles to public markets. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. SEC-Approved Nasdaq Board Diversity Rule Challenged in 5th Circuit A Texas nonprofit is challenging a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule that aims to encourage board member diversity among Nasdaq-listed firms, claiming in an announcement Wednesday that the measure is unconstitutional and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS