Crystallex Stockholders Battle In Del. For Ch. 15 Examiner

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge ordered a report Friday on Canadian insolvency proceedings for Crystallex International Corp. after stockholders said their objections went nowhere in Canada and sought appointment of an examiner and independent counsel via the American Chapter 15 portion of the case. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein's decision followed what Crystallex shareholders described as a "last ditch" effort — which was opposed by the foreign representative for the main bankruptcy in Canada — to contest an asset distribution plan in Canada that allegedly could funnel more than $1 billion to a debtor in possession lender while equity holders get...

