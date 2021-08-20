Bristol-Myers Unit Settles Over Generic Cancer Drug

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- Bristol-Myers unit Celgene has reached a settlement with India-based Hetero Labs, marking the final settlement to come out of Celgene's 2017 lawsuit against a raft of generic-drug makers over patents for its blockbuster cancer medication Pomalyst, according to a consent judgment approved Thursday in New Jersey federal court. Similar to settlements reached in recent months between Celgene and the other generic drugmakers, Thursday's consent order bars Hetero Labs and its affiliated companies from making copies of Pomalyst until patents have expired, "unless and to the extent otherwise specifically authorized by Celgene." The case was set to begin trial in November....

