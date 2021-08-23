What Employers Should Note In Illinois' New Noncompete Law

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Companies with operations and employees in Illinois need to take stock of their restrictive covenant agreements to ensure that they comply with the legislative package passed unanimously over Memorial Day weekend, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker finally signed earlier this month. Now that it has been signed, Public Act 102-0358[1] will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022, impacting all agreements entered into on or after that date. While companies have more than four months to reform their restrictive covenant approaches and human resources practices to comply with the law, that process should begin now. Among other significant legislative provisions — which address...

