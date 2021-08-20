Taxation With Representation: Freshfields, Latham

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Goldman Sachs announced it's buying Dutch asset manager NN Investment Partners, Nordic Capital leads a group buying health care data tools maker Inovalon and Aspiration Inc. will go public via a merger. Goldman Sachs $2 Billion Acquisition Goldman Sachs said Thursday that it's buying Dutch asset manager NN Investment Partners from NN Group N.V. in a deal valued at about €1.7 billion (about $2 billion) that was shaped by Sullivan & Cromwell, Freshfields and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek. The Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP team advising Goldman Sachs includes partner Eelco Van Der Stok and associate Daan Van Schaik advising on tax matters....

