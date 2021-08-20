US Trustee Opposes Ch. 11 Fees For MTE Service Providers

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee on Friday opposed a $2 million fee award for the ad hoc committee of service providers in MTE Holdings LLC's contentious Chapter 11 in Delaware, arguing that the committee failed to show how it benefited the estate. Several other participants in MTE's case, including MTE itself, had also opposed the request, asserting that the committee failed to show that its efforts were for the benefit of any constituency "other than its own members." No official committee of unsecured creditors was formed in the case, with the ad hoc group asserting rights under liens. An insufficient...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS