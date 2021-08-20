DC Circ. Dumps Unions' Bid To Vacate Rail Safety Plan Rule

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected a bid by rail workers' unions seeking to invalidate a Federal Railroad Administration final rule concerning freight railroads' risk reduction programs, saying the agency might have slow-walked the rulemaking process, but had still done its due diligence. A three-judge panel of the appeals court denied an April 2020 petition for review from two labor unions, the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, and Transportation Workers (SMART-TD) and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, and an association of lawyers representing railroad employees known as the Academy of Rail Labor Attorneys....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS