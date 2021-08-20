DC Circ. Won't Undo HHS Win In Medicare Payment Suit

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 8:23 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel Friday affirmed a lower court's decision rejecting a group of hospitals' attempt to nullify a district court's toss of their suit challenging a federal process for calculating Medicare payments, finding the hospitals' argument that the district court lacked jurisdiction didn't hold up. In the majority opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Sri Srinivasan, the court agreed with the lower court's refusal to grant the group of more than a dozen hospitals' request on appeal to undo a D.C. district court's September 2016 holding in the matter. The hospitals had argued in January 2020 that the 2016 district...

