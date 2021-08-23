8th Circ. Affirms Mo. Power Plant Upgrade Needed Air Permit

Law360 (August 23, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has affirmed a ruling that Ameren Corp. should have obtained an air quality permit before making major upgrades at a coal plant south of St. Louis, but said a lower court went too far when it ordered that roughly $1.6 billion worth of pollution controls be installed at a nearby compliant plant. In a unanimous, published opinion Friday, an Eighth Circuit panel upheld a Missouri federal court's finding that upgrades to two boilers at an Ameren subsidiary's Rush Island Energy Center were so-called major modifications that required a permit and pollution controls under the Clean Air Act. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS