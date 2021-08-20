Oil Refiner Sues EPA Over Renewable Fuel Exemption Petition

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An oil refiner with operations in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas on Friday alleged in a new lawsuit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has failed to act on its application for exemption from renewable fuel requirements for almost two years. Delek U.S. said in November 2019 it sent in applications on behalf of four of its refineries asking the EPA for a break on renewable fuel standards that are mandated by law and regulation under the agency's Renewable Fuel Standard Program. Under the program, refiners are required to add a certain amount of biofuel to their products, such as gasoline, in an...

