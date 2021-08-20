Pa. Justices' Medical Peer Review Decision Surprises Attys

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court surprised a number of medical malpractice attorneys when it clarified the scope of the state's Peer Review Protection Act, with defense counsel welcoming the move as a return to the norm and plaintiffs attorneys calling it unnecessary and an abrupt about-face from a 2018 ruling by the court. Handing a big win to Pennsylvania health care providers, the state's highest court unanimously ruled on Tuesday that medical peer review documents do not necessarily need to be generated by a "peer review committee" to garner protection under the Peer Review Protection Act, or PRPA, overturning a lower court's...

