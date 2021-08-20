Calif. Pot Distributor Says Buyer Owes $1.3M For Flower

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A cannabis and hemp distributor has filed a contract breach suit against a buyer in a California state court, alleging it is owed payment for a balance of more than $1.3 million under a sales agreement for various strains of flower. Highr Distribution Inc. said in a complaint filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that Magnolia Extracts LLC has not paid $1.35 million, including interest and late fees, under a $3.8 million sales agreement the parties inked in March. "Plaintiff demanded defendant Magnolia to pay the balance. However, defendant Magnolia refused," Highr Distribution alleged in the complaint. "To date,...

