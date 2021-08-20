UDel Can't Ditch Tuition Refund Suits Over COVID-19 Impact

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- University of Delaware students whose courses shifted online because of COVID-19 can move ahead with a pair of lawsuits seeking partial refunds of their tuition and fees, a federal judge ruled Friday. In an opinion largely rejecting the university's move to toss the class action suits, Third Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas said that despite the lack of an express contract between the school and students to provide in-person classes, UD can't simply pocket any cost savings from changing to the internet when the pandemic hit. "To be sure, even if there was a promise, the school was probably justified in breaking...

