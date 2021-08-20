SEC Says Texas Adviser Defrauded Investors Out Of $58M

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit an investment fund manager with a lawsuit in Texas federal court Friday alleging he defrauded investors out of $58 million while using two funds as a "piggy bank" to pay business expenses and live a lavish lifestyle. According to the SEC, defendants Robert J. Mueller, deeproot Funds LLC and Policy Services Inc. spent "nearly every dollar" of investors' money while running a "Ponzi-like" scheme of paying off old investors with money from new investors, many of whom are retirees. Aside from improperly paying his other businesses' expenses, Mueller used the money to fund everything...

