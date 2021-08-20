LA Pot Companies Drop Social Equity Lawsuit Against City

Law360 (August 20, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Three cannabis companies with the same ownership dropped their federal lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles on Thursday, bringing a nearly yearlong challenge to the city's social equity marijuana licensing program to a close. In a notice of voluntary dismissal filed with the court, the three companies — ARMLA One Inc., ARMLA Two Inc. and Gompers SocEq Inc, — said each party would bear their own costs from the litigation and that the suit was dismissed with prejudice in its entirety. The notice did not provide any further details about the voluntary dismissal, and counsel for the companies declined to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS